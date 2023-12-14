Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 14?
On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Tanner Jeannot going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jeannot stats and insights
- Jeannot has scored in six of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Jeannot's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 85 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 8-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.