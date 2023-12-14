Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Sumter County, Florida is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Ridge High School at South Sumter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Bushnell, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.