Steven Stamkos will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers meet on Thursday at Rogers Place, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Stamkos in the Lightning-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.

Steven Stamkos vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos' plus-minus this season, in 16:38 per game on the ice, is -15.

In nine of 27 games this season, Stamkos has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Stamkos has a point in 18 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points seven times.

Stamkos has an assist in 15 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Stamkos' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Stamkos has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 85 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 27 Games 3 26 Points 3 10 Goals 2 16 Assists 1

