Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Sarasota County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Out-of-Door Academy at Oasis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14

6:30 PM ET on December 14 Location: Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Plantation High School at Blanche Ely High School