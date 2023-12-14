Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. If you'd like to wager on Kucherov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Kucherov has averaged 21:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Kucherov has a goal in 12 games this year out of 29 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

Kucherov has a point in 22 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points 13 times.

Kucherov has an assist in 19 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Kucherov goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 67.5% of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 29 Games 3 47 Points 5 19 Goals 2 28 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.