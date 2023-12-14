The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Nicholas Paul, take the ice Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Paul's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nicholas Paul vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Paul has averaged 17:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -16.

In seven of 30 games this season Paul has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Paul has a point in eight of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Paul has an assist in three of 30 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Paul's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

There is a 26.3% chance of Paul having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 85 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 12 Points 1 9 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

