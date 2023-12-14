Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Nassau County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fernandina Beach High School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Yulee, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.