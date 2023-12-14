Mikhail Sergachev will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Tampa Bay Lightning face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Looking to wager on Sergachev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

Sergachev has averaged 23:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -16).

In two of 30 games this year, Sergachev has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Sergachev has a point in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Sergachev has had an assist in a game 14 times this season over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Sergachev's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Sergachev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 85 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 18 Points 3 2 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

