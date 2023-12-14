When the Edmonton Oilers face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place on Thursday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), Leon Draisaitl and Brayden Point will be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

Lightning vs. Oilers Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov has totaled 28 assists and 19 goals in 29 games. That's good for 47 points.

Point has made a major impact for Tampa Bay this season with 32 points (13 goals and 19 assists).

This season, Brandon Hagel has 10 goals and 17 assists, for a season point total of 27.

In the crease, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 4-4-0 record this season, with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league). In 8 games, he has 178 saves, and has given up 21 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Oilers Players to Watch

Connor McDavid has been vital to Edmonton this season, collecting 38 points in 24 games.

Draisaitl has picked up 33 points (1.3 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 21 assists.

Evan Bouchard's 30 points this season are via eight goals and 22 assists.

Calvin Pickard's record is 1-1-0. He has given up six goals (2.24 goals against average) and made 66 saves.

Lightning vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 5th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.2 14th 19th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.53 31st 3rd 33.4 Shots 30.4 15th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 30.4 17th 4th 28.09% Power Play % 29% 3rd 15th 80.41% Penalty Kill % 81.11% 13th

