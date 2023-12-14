How to Watch the Lightning vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (13-12-5) will visit the Edmonton Oilers (13-12-1) -- who've won eight straight on home ice -- on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
Tune in to BSSUN and ESPN+ to watch the Oilers and the Lightning take the ice.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Lightning vs Oilers Additional Info
Lightning vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|Oilers
|6-4 TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning concede 3.5 goals per game (106 in total), 31st in the league.
- With 96 goals (3.2 per game), the Lightning have the league's fifth-best offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 26 goals over that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|29
|19
|28
|47
|38
|22
|0%
|Brayden Point
|30
|13
|19
|32
|11
|9
|44.4%
|Victor Hedman
|29
|5
|22
|27
|22
|5
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|30
|10
|17
|27
|17
|10
|46.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|27
|10
|16
|26
|16
|5
|50.5%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 85 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in league play.
- The Oilers' 91 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Oilers are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 44 goals during that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|24
|10
|28
|38
|30
|28
|49.5%
|Leon Draisaitl
|26
|12
|21
|33
|35
|33
|56.6%
|Evan Bouchard
|26
|8
|22
|30
|26
|15
|-
|Zach Hyman
|25
|16
|13
|29
|5
|8
|33.3%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|26
|6
|19
|25
|10
|23
|45.8%
