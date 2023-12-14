The Tampa Bay Lightning (13-12-5) will visit the Edmonton Oilers (13-12-1) -- who've won eight straight on home ice -- on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Lightning vs Oilers Additional Info

Lightning vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Lightning Oilers 6-4 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning concede 3.5 goals per game (106 in total), 31st in the league.

With 96 goals (3.2 per game), the Lightning have the league's fifth-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 29 19 28 47 38 22 0% Brayden Point 30 13 19 32 11 9 44.4% Victor Hedman 29 5 22 27 22 5 - Brandon Hagel 30 10 17 27 17 10 46.7% Steven Stamkos 27 10 16 26 16 5 50.5%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 85 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

The Oilers' 91 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Oilers are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 44 goals during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players