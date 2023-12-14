Lightning vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - December 14
As they get ready to square off against the Edmonton Oilers (13-12-1) on Thursday, December 14 at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-12-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Victor Hedman
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning are fifth in the NHL in scoring (96 goals, 3.2 per game).
- Tampa Bay's total of 106 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 31st in the league.
- Their -10 goal differential is 23rd in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- Edmonton's 91 total goals (3.5 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- Its +6 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
Lightning vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-160)
|Lightning (+135)
|6.5
