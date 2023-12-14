Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lake County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orangewood Christian School at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at South Sumter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Bushnell, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tavares HS at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Pierson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
