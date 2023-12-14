Kyle Lowry and the rest of the Miami Heat will be facing off versus the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 115-104 win against the Hornets, Lowry tallied 17 points and two steals.

Now let's break down Lowry's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.5 12.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.0 Assists 4.5 4.2 3.4 PRA -- 17.7 20.1 PR -- 13.5 16.7 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.6



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Bulls

Lowry is responsible for attempting 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.0 per game.

Lowry is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Lowry's Heat average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 99.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bulls are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 113.4 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bulls have conceded 45.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the league.

Giving up 27.9 assists per game, the Bulls are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls are ranked last in the NBA, giving up 14.6 makes per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 27 8 5 6 2 0 0 11/18/2023 32 8 3 5 2 0 3

