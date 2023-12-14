Thursday's NBA schedule includes the Chicago Bulls (9-16) hitting the road to square off against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (14-10) at Kaseya Center. It will begin at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jimmy Butler vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jimmy Butler Nikola Vucevic Total Fantasy Pts 721.8 883.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.1 35.3 Fantasy Rank 35 40

Jimmy Butler vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights

Jimmy Butler & the Heat

Butler's numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.

The Heat average 112.7 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 111.3 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +32 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Miami averages 41 rebounds per game (26th in the league) compared to the 42 of its opponents.

The Heat knock down 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.6. They shoot 39% from deep while their opponents hit 38% from long range.

Miami has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.5 per game (eighth in NBA action) while forcing 14.7 (sixth in the league).

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.4 points, 10.5 boards and 3.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls put up 109.1 points per game (27th in league) while giving up 113.4 per contest (16th in NBA). They have a -106 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The 42.8 rebounds per game Chicago accumulates rank 22nd in the NBA, three fewer than the 45.8 its opponents grab.

The Bulls make 12.1 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 36.3% rate (17th in NBA), compared to the 14.6 per outing their opponents make, shooting 37.6% from deep.

Chicago has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (second in NBA) while forcing 14.4 (seventh in league).

Jimmy Butler vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats

Stat Jimmy Butler Nikola Vucevic Plus/Minus Per Game 4.5 -3.8 Usage Percentage 26.0% 22.8% True Shooting Pct 60.0% 50.7% Total Rebound Pct 8.9% 16.8% Assist Pct 21.1% 15.5%

