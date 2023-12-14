The Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center on Thursday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jimmy Butler, Nikola Vucevic and others in this game.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: +100)

Butler's 21.6 points per game average is 1.9 less than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (5.5).

Butler has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 1.9 less than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Thursday's over/under for Vucevic is 17.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.

He has collected 10.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (11.5).

Vucevic's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Thursday's prop bet (3.5).

Vucevic averages 0.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +196)

The 23.5 points prop bet over/under set for DeMar DeRozan on Thursday is 1.2 more than his scoring average on the season (22.3).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

DeRozan has averaged 1.0 made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

