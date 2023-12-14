The Miami Heat (14-10) battle the Chicago Bulls (9-16) on December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Miami has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 22nd.

The Heat score 112.7 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 113.4 the Bulls allow.

Miami has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 113.4 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Heat are posting 7.1 more points per game (116.8) than they are in away games (109.7).

Defensively Miami has been worse at home this year, surrendering 116.9 points per game, compared to 107.4 in away games.

The Heat are making 12.5 treys per game, which is 0.6 fewer than they're averaging away from home (13.1). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.7% in home games and 37.9% in road games.

Heat Injuries