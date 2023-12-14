How to Watch the Heat vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (14-10) battle the Chicago Bulls (9-16) on December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Miami has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 22nd.
- The Heat score 112.7 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 113.4 the Bulls allow.
- Miami has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 113.4 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Heat are posting 7.1 more points per game (116.8) than they are in away games (109.7).
- Defensively Miami has been worse at home this year, surrendering 116.9 points per game, compared to 107.4 in away games.
- The Heat are making 12.5 treys per game, which is 0.6 fewer than they're averaging away from home (13.1). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.7% in home games and 37.9% in road games.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bam Adebayo
|Out
|Hip
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Haywood Highsmith
|Out
|Back
|Josh Richardson
|Out
|Illness
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
|R.J. Hampton
|Out
|Knee
