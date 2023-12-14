Heat vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (14-10) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (9-16) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.
Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|217.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have scored more than 217.5 points in 13 of 24 games this season.
- Miami's contests this year have an average total of 224, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Heat are 11-13-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Miami has been favored 14 times and won 11, or 78.6%, of those games.
- This season, Miami has won four of its five games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Heat vs Bulls Additional Info
Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|13
|54.2%
|112.7
|221.8
|111.3
|224.7
|220.9
|Bulls
|18
|72%
|109.1
|221.8
|113.4
|224.7
|220.5
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Heat have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in 10 games when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 14 games on the road.
- The Heat average only 0.7 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Bulls allow (113.4).
- Miami is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when scoring more than 113.4 points.
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|11-13
|1-4
|11-13
|Bulls
|10-15
|3-4
|15-10
Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Heat
|Bulls
|112.7
|109.1
|21
|27
|7-5
|7-1
|9-3
|6-2
|111.3
|113.4
|9
|16
|7-6
|5-4
|9-4
|6-3
