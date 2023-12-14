The Miami Heat (14-10) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (9-16) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 217.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have scored more than 217.5 points in 13 of 24 games this season.

Miami's contests this year have an average total of 224, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat are 11-13-0 ATS this season.

This season, Miami has been favored 14 times and won 11, or 78.6%, of those games.

This season, Miami has won four of its five games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 13 54.2% 112.7 221.8 111.3 224.7 220.9 Bulls 18 72% 109.1 221.8 113.4 224.7 220.5

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Heat have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in 10 games when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 14 games on the road.

The Heat average only 0.7 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Bulls allow (113.4).

Miami is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 11-13 1-4 11-13 Bulls 10-15 3-4 15-10

Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights

Heat Bulls 112.7 Points Scored (PG) 109.1 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 7-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 9-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 111.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 7-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-4 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-3

