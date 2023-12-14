The Miami Heat (11-8) go head to head with the Chicago Bulls (6-14) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo posts 22.3 points, 9.9 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the field.

Jimmy Butler puts up 21.7 points, 3.9 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

Kyle Lowry puts up 9.7 points, 4.0 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 46.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per game.

Jaime Jaquez posts 12.0 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Duncan Robinson posts 14.5 points, 2.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic delivers 16.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Bulls.

Coby White is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Bulls are receiving 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Alex Caruso this year.

The Bulls are receiving 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Patrick Williams this year.

Andre Drummond gets the Bulls 5.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Heat vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Heat Bulls 112.3 Points Avg. 106.9 110.3 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 46.9% Field Goal % 44.4% 38.2% Three Point % 34.9%

