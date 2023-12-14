The Miami Heat (14-10) square off against the Chicago Bulls (9-16) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Bulls 108

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Heat (- 5.5)

Heat (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-7.5)

Heat (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.3

The Heat sport an 11-13-0 ATS record this season compared to the 10-15-0 mark of the Bulls.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Chicago is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 1-4 ATS record Miami puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Chicago and its opponents are more successful (60% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (45.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 11-3, a better tally than the Bulls have recorded (4-10) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

This year, the Heat are averaging 112.7 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and ceding 111.3 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

Miami has struggled in terms of rebounding this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 41 rebounds per game. On the other hand, it ranks fourth-best in the league by allowing just 42 boards per contest.

The Heat rank 10th in the NBA with 26.5 dimes per game.

Miami is committing 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.7 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

With a 39% three-point percentage this season, the Heat rank second-best in the NBA. They rank 13th in the league by draining 12.8 three-pointers per contest.

