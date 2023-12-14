The Chicago Bulls (9-16), on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kaseya Center, take on the Miami Heat (14-10). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-5.5) 217.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-6) 217 -240 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game with a +32 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.7 points per game (21st in the NBA) and give up 111.3 per contest (ninth in the league).

The Bulls have a -106 scoring differential, falling short by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 109.1 points per game, 27th in the league, and are giving up 113.4 per contest to rank 16th in the NBA.

These teams rack up a combined 221.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 224.7 points per game combined, 7.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has covered 11 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.

Chicago is 10-15-0 ATS this year.

Heat and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3500 +1600 - Bulls +25000 +12500 -

