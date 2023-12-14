The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) welcome in the Florida International Panthers (5-4) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score 9.9 more points per game (72) than the Owls give up to opponents (62.1).

Florida International has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.

Florida Atlantic's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 72 points.

The 64.3 points per game the Owls score are just 0.3 more points than the Panthers give up (64).

Florida Atlantic is 3-0 when scoring more than 64 points.

Florida International is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 64.3 points.

The Owls shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.

The Panthers shoot 40.3% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Owls concede.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

10.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Courtney Prenger: 10 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

10 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Maria Torres: 4.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Florida International Schedule