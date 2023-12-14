The Florida Gators (6-3) face the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Florida vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Florida Stats Insights

This season, the Gators have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.

Florida has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Gators are the 13th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 190th.

The Gators score 13.3 more points per game (83.7) than the Pirates give up (70.4).

Florida is 6-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida averaged 75.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 11 points per contest.

The Gators ceded 67.1 points per game last year at home, which was 2.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.9).

Looking at three-pointers, Florida fared better at home last season, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage in road games.

