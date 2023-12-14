The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida International Panthers (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 72.0 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 62.1 the Owls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.1 points, Florida International is 4-2.

Florida Atlantic has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.0 points.

The Owls put up only 0.3 more points per game (64.3) than the Panthers give up (64.0).

Florida Atlantic has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 64.0 points.

Florida International has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 64.3 points.

The Owls shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.

The Panthers' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 4.4 higher than the Owls have conceded.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Janeta Rozentale: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Jada Moore: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG% Mya Perry: 9.3 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

9.3 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Devyn Scott: 3.0 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Florida Atlantic Schedule