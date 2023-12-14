Thursday's game between the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) and the Florida International Panthers (5-4) at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 66-63 based on our computer prediction, with Florida Atlantic coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM on December 14.

The Owls head into this matchup following a 78-60 victory over Saint Thomas (FL) on Tuesday.

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 66, Florida International 63

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

The Owls took down the No. 259-ranked (according to our computer rankings) North Florida Ospreys, 84-75, on November 13, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Florida Atlantic has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Florida Atlantic 2023-24 Best Wins

84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 259) on November 13

50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 314) on November 20

80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 357) on November 17

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Janeta Rozentale: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 58 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 58 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Jada Moore: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG% Mya Perry: 9.3 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

9.3 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Devyn Scott: 3 PTS, 25 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 64.3 points per game to rank 215th in college basketball and are allowing 62.1 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball.

