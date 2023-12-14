Duncan Robinson's Miami Heat match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Robinson put up 23 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 115-104 win versus the Hornets.

With prop bets in place for Robinson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.1 16.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.8 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.5 PRA -- 20.8 22.4 PR -- 17.9 18.9 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.4



Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 11.8% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

Robinson is averaging 7.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 14th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have conceded 113.4 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Bulls are ranked 26th in the league, allowing 45.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are ranked 27th in the league, giving up 27.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are last in the league, conceding 14.6 makes per contest.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 30 22 2 2 6 0 0 11/18/2023 35 17 3 7 4 0 0

