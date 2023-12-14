Caleb Martin and the Miami Heat take the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on December 13, Martin put up nine points, six rebounds and four assists in a 115-104 win versus the Hornets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Martin's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 11.9 Rebounds 6.5 4.6 Assists 2.5 2.4 PRA -- 18.9 PR -- 16.5 3PM 1.5 1.4



Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Bulls

Martin is responsible for attempting 7.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

He's put up 4.0 threes per game, or 7.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 14th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.7 possessions per contest.

The Bulls are the 16th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 113.4 points per game.

The Bulls allow 45.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the league.

Giving up 27.9 assists per game, the Bulls are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bulls concede 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest, worst in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 21 2 4 2 0 0 1 11/18/2023 15 5 2 0 1 0 1

