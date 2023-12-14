Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Broward County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oxbridge Academy at Highlands Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast High School - Oakland Park at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Plantation High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
