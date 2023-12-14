Brayden Point will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. There are prop bets for Point available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Brayden Point vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point has averaged 20:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

Point has scored a goal in a game nine times this season over 30 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 17 of 30 games this season, Point has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Point has an assist in 13 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Point's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

There is a 51.2% chance of Point having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 32 Points 6 13 Goals 1 19 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.