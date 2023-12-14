Will Alex Barre-Boulet light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (zero shots).

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 85 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:26 Away L 3-1 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 6-4 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.