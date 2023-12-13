Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Seminole County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
University High School - Orange City at Seminole High School - Sanford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Sanford, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
