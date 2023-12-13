If you live in Saint Johns County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Ponte Vedra HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13

7:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Ponte Vedra, FL

Ponte Vedra, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at St. Joseph Academy