Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Pinellas County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hollins High School at Admiral Farragut Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Fivay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Hudson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunedin High School at Largo High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alonso High School at Palm Harbor University HS
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Palm Harbor, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
