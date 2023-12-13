Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Pasco County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

River Ridge High School at Sunlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13

7:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesley Chapel High School at Pasco High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13

7:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Dade City, FL

Dade City, FL Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Fivay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13

7:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Hudson, FL

Hudson, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mitchell High School at Gulf High School