Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Pasco County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Ridge High School at Sunlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesley Chapel High School at Pasco High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Dade City, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Fivay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Hudson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Gulf High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.