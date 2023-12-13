Orlando Robinson and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Robinson, in his previous game (December 11 win against the Hornets), produced seven points, six rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Robinson, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Orlando Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 8.5 7.8 Rebounds 7.5 5.6 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 15.7 PR -- 13.4



Orlando Robinson Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Robinson has made 3.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 2.9% of his team's total makes.

The Heat rank 18th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are 26th in the league, conceding 121 points per game.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league, giving up 45 rebounds per contest.

The Hornets concede 27.1 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Orlando Robinson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 22 7 6 2 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.