Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Orange County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at Maynard Evans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timber Creek High School at Astronaut High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Titusville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Legacy Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Ocoee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apopka High School at West Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
