In Orange County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Colonial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympia High School at Maynard Evans High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Timber Creek High School at Astronaut High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Titusville, FL

Titusville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Legacy Charter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Ocoee, FL

Ocoee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Apopka High School at West Orange High School