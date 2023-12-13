Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Nassau County, Florida? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baldwin Middle-High School at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanton College Preparatory School at West Nassau HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Callahan, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.