Jimmy Butler and the Charlotte Hornets will meet when the Miami Heat (13-10) face the Hornets (7-14) at Kaseya Center on Wednesday, December 13 tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Arena: Kaseya Center

Jimmy Butler vs. Gordon Hayward Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jimmy Butler Gordon Hayward Total Fantasy Pts 685.4 594.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.1 29.7 Fantasy Rank 34 63

Jimmy Butler vs. Gordon Hayward Insights

Jimmy Butler & the Heat

Butler's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 4.3 assists and 5.1 boards per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Heat have a +21 scoring differential, putting up 112.6 points per game (21st in the league) and giving up 111.7 (ninth in the NBA).

Miami comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It is recording 40.8 rebounds per game (27th in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.5 per outing.

The Heat knock down 12.7 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.7. They shoot 38.6% from deep while their opponents hit 38% from long range.

Miami wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 12.1 (fourth in the league) while its opponents average 14.4.

Gordon Hayward & the Hornets

Gordon Hayward gets the Hornets 15.3 points, 5.0 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hornets have a -160 scoring differential, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 113.4 points per game, 18th in the league, and are giving up 121 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

The 42.7 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 23rd in the NBA, 2.3 fewer than the 45 its opponents pull down.

The Hornets connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 37.4% rate (10th in NBA), compared to the 13.7 per contest their opponents make, shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Charlotte forces 12.8 turnovers per game (21st in league) while committing 13.6 (19th in NBA).

Jimmy Butler vs. Gordon Hayward Advanced Stats

Stat Jimmy Butler Gordon Hayward Plus/Minus Per Game 3.7 -5.1 Usage Percentage 26.2% 21.3% True Shooting Pct 59.8% 53.7% Total Rebound Pct 8.7% 8.4% Assist Pct 19.7% 20.1%

