The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, face off versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 116-114 win over the Hornets (his last game) Butler put up 23 points and eight assists.

In this piece we'll examine Butler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 21.9 23.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 4.4 Assists 5.5 4.3 4.9 PRA -- 31.3 33 PR -- 27 28.1 3PM 0.5 1.0 1.0



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Hornets

Butler has taken 14.7 shots per game this season and made 6.8 per game, which account for 14.2% and 14.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Butler's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 121.0 points per game, which is 26th-best in the league.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, allowing 45.0 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.1 assists per game, the Hornets are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hornets allow 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 36 23 4 8 1 1 1 11/14/2023 34 32 4 5 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.