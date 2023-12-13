Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Hillsborough County, Florida today? We've got the information.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spoto High School at King High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T R Robinson High School at Newsome HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Lithia, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Bay High School at Armwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Seffner, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wharton High School at Leto High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strawberry Crest High School at Riverview High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomingdale High School at Lennard High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Ruskin, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - Tampa at Blake High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Chamberlain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plant City HS at Gaither High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plant High School at Sickles High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School at Durant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Plant City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carrollwood Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alonso High School at Palm Harbor University HS
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Palm Harbor, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
