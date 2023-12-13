Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Hillsborough County, Florida today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spoto High School at King High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Tampa, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

T R Robinson High School at Newsome HS

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Lithia, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Bay High School at Armwood High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Seffner, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wharton High School at Leto High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Tampa, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Strawberry Crest High School at Riverview High School - Riverview

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Riverview, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomingdale High School at Lennard High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Ruskin, FL
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - Tampa at Blake High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Tampa, FL
  • Conference: 5A - District 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Chamberlain High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Tampa, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Plant City HS at Gaither High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Tampa, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Plant High School at Sickles High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Tampa, FL
  • Conference: 7A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School at Durant High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Plant City, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carrollwood Day School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Tampa, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Alonso High School at Palm Harbor University HS

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13
  • Location: Palm Harbor, FL
  • Conference: 7A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

