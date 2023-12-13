Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jimmy Butler, Gordon Hayward and others in the Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Kaseya Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -115) 0.5 (Over: -143)

The 21.9 points Butler has scored per game this season is 2.6 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (24.5).

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (5.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Butler has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Get Butler gear at Fanatics!

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 9.5-point over/under for Kyle Lowry on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average (9.1).

His rebounding average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Lowry has picked up 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

He has made two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Hayward's 15.3 points per game are 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of five is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Hayward's assist average -- 4.7 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.