The Miami Heat (13-10) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Kaseya Center on December 13, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

Miami is 5-2 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 23rd.

The Heat record 112.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 121 the Hornets give up.

Miami is 3-2 when scoring more than 121 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have performed better in home games this season, posting 117 points per game, compared to 109.7 per game in away games.

Miami cedes 118.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.4 in road games.

The Heat are averaging 12.2 three-pointers per game, which is 0.9 fewer than they're averaging on the road (13.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 39.7% when playing at home and 37.9% on the road.

Heat Injuries