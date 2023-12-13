The Miami Heat (13-10) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Heat are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 120 - Hornets 109

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Heat (- 8.5)

Heat (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-10.6)

Heat (-10.6) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.3

The Hornets (9-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 43.5% of the time, 0.6% less often than the Heat (10-13-0) this year.

Miami hasn't covered the spread as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season, while Charlotte covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more 50% of the time.

Charlotte and its opponents have exceeded the total 66.7% of the time this season (14 out of 21). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (11 out of 23).

The Heat have a .769 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-3) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (6-12).

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are scoring 112.6 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 111.7 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

Miami has struggled to accumulate rebounds this season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 40.8 boards per game. It ranks seventh by allowing 42.5 boards per contest.

This season, the Heat rank ninth in the league in assists, putting up 26.3 per game.

Miami is forcing 14.4 turnovers per game this year (seventh-ranked in NBA), but it has committed only 12.1 turnovers per contest (fourth-best).

The Heat rank third-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.6%. They rank 13th in the league by making 12.7 treys per contest.

