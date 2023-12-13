Southeast Division rivals meet when the Miami Heat (13-10) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) at Kaseya Center, starting on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the clubs this year.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Hornets matchup.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

Heat vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-8.5) 224.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-8) 225 -350 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Heat score 112.6 points per game (21st in the NBA) and give up 111.7 (ninth in the league) for a +21 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets have a -160 scoring differential, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 113.4 points per game, 17th in the league, and are giving up 121 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

These two teams average a combined 226 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams allow 232.7 points per game combined, 8.2 more points than the total for this matchup.

Miami has compiled a 10-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has compiled a 9-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Heat and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3500 +1600 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

