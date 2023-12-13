How to Watch Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International Stats Insights
- Florida International has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 221st.
- The Panthers' 72 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 70.6 the Owls give up.
- When it scores more than 70.6 points, Florida International is 3-2.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida International scored 78.1 points per game at home last season, and 66 on the road.
- The Panthers gave up 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 on the road.
- Florida International knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (30.7%).
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 91-84
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|FGCU
|L 68-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|LIU
|W 74-59
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Trinity (FL)
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
