The Miami Heat, with Duncan Robinson, face off versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Robinson, in his last time out, had 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 116-114 win over the Hornets.

Let's look at Robinson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.8 16.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.6 Assists 3.5 2.9 3.4 PRA -- 20.5 22.4 PR -- 17.6 19 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.4



Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 11.8% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 21.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

The Heat rank 18th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per contest.

The Hornets are the 26th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 121 points per game.

On the boards, the Hornets are 23rd in the NBA, giving up 45 rebounds per game.

The Hornets concede 27.1 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets have allowed 13.7 makes per contest, 22nd in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 33 24 7 4 5 0 2 11/14/2023 36 18 8 5 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.