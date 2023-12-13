The Miami Heat, with Caleb Martin, face off versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Martin posted 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 116-114 win versus the Hornets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Martin's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 12.2 Rebounds 6.5 4.5 Assists 2.5 2.2 PRA -- 18.9 PR -- 16.7 3PM 1.5 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Martin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 7.2% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.8 per contest.

Martin is averaging 4.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Martin's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 18th in possessions per game with 99.6.

The Hornets are the 26th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 121 points per game.

The Hornets give up 45 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have conceded 27.1 per contest, 22nd in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 13.7 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Caleb Martin vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 39 20 9 5 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.