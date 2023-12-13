Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Brevard County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
First Academy-Leesburg High School at Viera High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Melbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seabreeze HS at Titusville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Titusville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timber Creek High School at Astronaut High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Titusville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eau Gallie High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vero Beach High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
