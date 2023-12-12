Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Volusia County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School