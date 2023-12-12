The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Steven Stamkos vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos has averaged 16:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -15).

Stamkos has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 18 of 26 games this year, Stamkos has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 26 games this year, Stamkos has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Stamkos goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of Stamkos having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+34) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 26 Games 3 26 Points 6 10 Goals 4 16 Assists 2

