The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) are heavy underdogs (+17.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game road slide when they take on the South Florida Bulls (3-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 161.5.

South Florida vs. UAPB Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Florida -17.5 161.5

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

None of South Florida's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 161.5.

The average total in South Florida's outings this year is 139.1, 22.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

South Florida has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

The Bulls have played as a favorite of -2000 or more twice this season and split those games.

South Florida has a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

South Florida vs. UAPB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 0 0% 71.3 154.8 67.9 157.2 146.4 UAPB 7 87.5% 83.5 154.8 89.3 157.2 157.6

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

The Bulls put up 71.3 points per game, 18 fewer points than the 89.3 the Golden Lions give up.

South Florida vs. UAPB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 3-4-0 1-0 1-6-0 UAPB 2-6-0 2-3 8-0-0

South Florida vs. UAPB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida UAPB 9-9 Home Record 8-5 4-7 Away Record 2-16 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

